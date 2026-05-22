FRSC condemns attack on officers by suspected SSS operative

THE Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has condemned an alleged attack on its officers during a routine traffic enforcement operation in Abuja.

In a statement signed by Deputy Corps Commander, Corps Public Education Officer, Osondu Ohaeri, on Friday, May 22, the FRSC Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed, described the incident as unacceptable and a threat to public safety and law enforcement.

According to the statement, the incident occurred on Thursday, 21 May, at about 3:20pm, at the RS7.118 Idu Unit Command axis, when an FRSC patrol team flagged down a Toyota Carina driver over a suspected traffic violation.

The Corps noted that the driver initially refused to stop and drove dangerously before eventually being intercepted in traffic near the command area, adding that the situation escalated when the enforcement team approached him for routine checks of vehicle and driver documents.

The FRSC stated that the motorist became hostile, verbally abusive, and resisted lawful directives despite efforts by personnel to de-escalate the confrontation.

It added that the situation further deteriorated when the driver advanced towards officers and pulled out a pistol, firing two shots within the vicinity of the command.

“Despite several tactical and professional attempts by FRSC personnel to de-escalate the situation, the offender escalated the confrontation by physically advancing toward officers and later drawing a pistol, which he fired twice within the vicinity of the Command.

“In the face of imminent danger to lives and property, FRSC personnel acted with remarkable restraint, professionalism, and tactical discipline to swiftly disarm the assailant without loss of life. One Marshal sustained minor bruises during the process,” the statement read.

The suspect was thereafter handed over to the Nigeria Police Force at Life Camp Police Station, along with the firearm, ammunition components and the vehicle involved in the incident.

Preliminary findings, according to the Corps, identified the suspect as an operative with the State Security Service (SSS). The matter has since been transferred to the appropriate authorities for investigation.

“The armed suspect was immediately handed over to the Nigeria Police Force at Life Camp Police Station alongside the firearm, ammunition components, and the vehicle involved. Preliminary identification later revealed the suspect to be a personnel of the Department of State Services (SSS). The matter has since been transferred to the appropriate State Command for further investigation,” it added.

Reacting to the development, the FRSC Corps Marshal condemned the attack, insisting that no individual, regardless of status or agency affiliation, is above the law.

He warned that firearms and official positions must not be used to intimidate or obstruct law enforcement officers carrying out legitimate duties, adding that security personnel are expected to demonstrate compliance with traffic regulations and respect for constituted authority.

Mohammed also commended the FRSC personnel involved for their “professionalism and restraint under provocation”, noting that their conduct prevented the situation from escalating into a broader security crisis.

He called for stronger inter-agency cooperation and discipline among security operatives, stressing that mutual respect remained essential to national security and public safety.

The ICIR reports that officers of security agencies and civilians in Nigeria have reportedly confronted traffic enforcement officials severally, particularly in cities such as Abuja and Lagos.

In one recent case, an Abuja motorist was convicted after allegedly assaulting and abducting an FRSC officer during a patrol on the Kubwa Expressway.

Similar tensions have previously been reported between FRSC personnel and other security operatives during enforcement activities, including past clashes involving soldiers and police officers.

However, in many instances, Corps officers have also been accused of misconduct, including abuse of power. Viral videos have shown some officers jumping onto vehicle bonnets and being driven off by motorists.

The ICIR contacted the head of Directorate of Public Relations and Strategic Communications (DPRSC) for the SSS, Peter Afunaya, for a reaction to the FRSC’s claim. He did not pick up calls made to him and did not respond to text and WhatsApp messages.