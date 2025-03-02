Supreme Court ruling: Fubara asks LG heads to takeover councils’ administration

THE Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has asked the heads of local government administration to immediately take over the affairs of the 23 councils pending fresh elections by the state electoral body.

The embattled governor gave the order in a state-wide broadcast on Sunday, March 2, following the Supreme Court judgement on the matter.

He said, “Furthermore, given the outlawing of caretaker arrangements in the local government system, I hereby direct the heads of Local Government administration to immediately take over the affairs of the 23 local government councils pending the conduct of fresh elections by the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission.

“I further direct the outgoing local government chairmen to formally hand over the levers of power to the Heads of Local Government Administration by Monday, March 3, 2025.”

The apex court had passed a judgment over the lingering political disputes in the administration of the local government affairs against the state government.

It overturned the October 5, 2024, local government election in the state, declaring it null and void.

In a unanimous ruling on Friday, February 28, a five-member panel of the Supreme Court upheld an appeal by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

It overturned a November 21, 2024, Court of Appeal ruling in Abuja that had upheld the election results.

In the lead judgment delivered by Jamilu Tukur, the apex court ruled that there was no evidence proving that the conditions outlined in Section 150(3) of the Electoral Act were met before the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) conducted the elections.

“Although we disagree with the judgments, we are bound to obey the orders made therein as a law-abiding government,” Fubara said.

According to the governor, he has had a meeting with his team of lawyers and has assured him that the certified true copy of the judgements might be available to them by Friday, March 7.

“I assure you that upon the receipt of certified judgements, we shall study their ramifications and implement them without reservations to move the State forward.

“Although our dear State seems to be back in trying times, I urge everyone to remain calm and peacefully go about with their legitimate daily activities as we continue to do everything in our power to advance our responsibilities to the citizens,” Fubara added.

The ICIR can report that Fubara has faced strong opposition from a faction of the State House of Assembly and has been at loggerheads with his predecessor and current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.