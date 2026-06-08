Fund for Investigative Journalism announces grants to journalists, media outlets

THE Fund for Investigative Journalism (FIJ) offers grants to support independent journalists and media organisations producing impactful investigative stories that expose wrongdoing and advance public accountability.

The grants are open to freelance journalists, staff reporters, and media outlets working across print, digital, broadcast, documentary, podcast, and book formats.

FIJ provides different funding streams, including regular grants of up to $10,000 for fully developed investigative proposals, seed funding of up to $2,500 for early-stage reporting, and follow-up grants for continuing existing FIJ-supported investigations.

Selected fellows under special programmes may also receive larger awards for long-term reporting projects.

Applicants are required to submit detailed proposals outlining the investigative angle, reporting plan, budget breakdown, and expected public impact. Some categories require a commitment letter from a media outlet confirming intent to publish the work.

The fund prioritises stories that uncover hidden wrongdoing, strengthen accountability, and contribute to public interest journalism, with a transparent review process led by experienced investigative journalists.

The deadline to apply for regular grants and seed funding is September 14, 2026.

Interested applicants can apply here.