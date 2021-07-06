We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

THE Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila has assured Nigerians that the 2020 Electoral Act Amendment Bill has not been altered.

Gbajabiamila was reacting to media reports that key sections of the drafted bill have been altered by the leadership of the National Assembly.

He dismissed the reports, saying the alleged alteration existed only in the “realm of speculation.”

The Speaker insisted that nothing had happened to the authentic copy of the bill, adding that the House would pass it in the next few days.

Addressing a point of privilege raised on the floor of the House on Tuesday over the allegation, Gbajabiamila said it was mere speculation and urged Nigerians to discountenance it.

Gbajabiamila expressed surprise that anyone could accuse the leadership of the National Assembly of altering the report on the bill that is still in the custody of the Committee on Electoral Matters.

“I really don’t want to speak on a report that has yet to be presented to the floor. Ordinarily, I will not comment on a matter that is not before us yet.

“I don’t believe there is any alteration to the committee’s report.

“Only the authentic report of the committee will be submitted for consideration. So, all that is being said remains in the realm of speculation.

“I have asked the chairman of the committee and she told me that there has been nothing like that (alteration).”

Recall that both the Senate and the House had announced last week that the bill would be passed before July 14.