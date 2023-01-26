General election may increase risk of COVID-19 spread – Virologist

A PROFESSOR of virology, Oyewale Tomori, has said the 2023 general election may increase the risk and spread of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

Speaking on Arise TV on Thursday, January 26, Tomori said Nigerians should take precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

“Electioneering is a good opportunity for the COVID-19 to spread because a larger number of the society are congregating together.

“If you are going to campaign and rallies, wear your masks to get protected. These are things, we need to do together,” he said.

Tomori stressed the need for the Federal Government to test travellers at the point of entry to mitigate the surge in the number of COVID-19 infections

According to him, conducting tests at the point of entry is more effective than vaccinating people as they arrive the country.

He said, “There is no vaccine that takes effect the day you give me the injection, the fact that you vaccinated me today does not mean that I am developing immunity that day you gave it to me. It will take some time.

“I don’t see the rationale behind vaccinating people at the point of entry, there is no vaccine that takes effect a the point of entry. It does not have any immediate effects on the person at all.

“I don’t understand the scientific base of it. If one gets vaccinated it takes a week or ten days before one gets immunity, and it would have spread over the country. It doesn’t make sense to me at all.

“What we need to do is to test those who are not vaccinated at the point of entry, if you are positive, I will put you in isolation. If you are not I will tell you to monitor yourself for seven days.

“We need to take action immediately by testing travellers at the point of entry.”

He stressed the need for Nigerians to take proactive actions to prevent the spread of the virus.

“Get yourself protected; you are the most important person in this disease. When I travel in the country, I need to double-check myself.”

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) had earlier confirmed the resurgence of COVID-19 in the country with 13 additional COVID-19 infections between December 31, 2022 and January 6, 2023.