24.6 C
Abuja

George Washington University appoints Linus Idahosa board member 

NewsDiaspora News
Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu
L/R Jefferey Stoddard, Adjunct Professor of Real Estate Investment at GWU. John Forrer, the Director of the Institute for Corporate Responsibility (ICR), Linus Idahosa CEO of the Del-York International Group. Source: Vanguard
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

NIGERIAN-BORN social entrepreneur and visionary Linus Idahosa has been appointed as a founding board member of the Global ESG Impact Investment Forum (GEIF) of the George Washington University.

The GEIF is an initiative of George Washington University’s School of Business (GWSB) championed by the School’s Institute for Corporate Responsibility and the ESG board is comprised of top industry leaders, present and past government officials, and scholars with a membership cap of only 30 members.

“The appointment, a confirmation of Mr. Linus Idahosa’s global entrepreneurial credentials, is itself an opportunity to bring the important benefits and deep untapped potential of impact investing to Nigeria and Africa as a whole,” Adjunct Professor of Real Estate Investment at GWU Jefferey Stoddard said.

Idahosa, who is the CEO of Del York International Group, said he was “deeply honoured” by the appointment and hopes to bring his “unique sectoral and regional experience” in making the most of the opportunity.

He is passionate about building bridges between continents and has a track record of actively promoting the role of vocational skills acquisition in reducing unemployment, closing the skills gap and empowering the teeming population of young men and women on the African continent in a career spanning over 15 years.

Idahosa has been bestowed with several prestigious awards for his continuing role as a strong advocate for Africa’s Creative Economy and for his contributions to the many causes he believes in.

The Global ESG Impact Investment Forum board will be inaugurated in Washington DC this fall.

Author profile
Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Education

ASUU has gone on strike for over 600 days under Buhari

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has gone on strike for 628 days...
Crime

Former DG of NBC facing N2.5bn corruption allegation emerges Deputy Director of Media and Publicity Tinubu Campaign

MODIBO Kawu, former Director General Of the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission (NBC) who is facing...
Diaspora News

Court rules Nigerian detained in Malaysian prison died from natural causes

A High Court in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia has upheld a coroner court’s ruling that...
Crime

Wife connives with gunmen to kidnap husband in Akwa Ibom

A HOUSEWIFE, Joy Sunday, has been arrested by operatives of Akwa Ibom State Police...
Featured News

FCTA issues two-week ultimatum to traders at Mabushi pantaker

THE Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has given a two-week ultimatum to traders at...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleASUU has gone on strike for over 600 days under Buhari

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.