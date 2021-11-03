30.1 C
Abuja

GI-TOC offers 2022 resilience fellowship

Blessing Otoibhi
Smokestacks with pollution

1min read

THE Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime (GI-TOC) is inviting interested applicants to apply for its resilience fellowship-themed environmental crime.

The GI-TOC program aims at examining environmental crime which will allow participants to use their diverse perspectives to collaborate on a range of outputs based on this theme.

They will also raise awareness on the importance of countering environmental crime as Resilience Fund Ambassadors.

Participants who have direct experience in their communities’ issues, related to the annual theme, are particularly encouraged to apply. Applicants must be proficient in at least one of these languages English, Spanish, or French.

According to the organiser, all 10 fellows will also receive a stipend of US$15 000 (divided into three payments of US$5 000) to be executed with no other limitation than the principles of professionalism, integrity, and transparency.

GI-TOC says that the fellowship is part of the GI-TOC’s flagship resilience fund, which provides grants and support to civil society individuals and organisations working to counter the impacts of criminal governance and violence across the world.

The resilience fellowship will be  based on a three-pronged approach: sponsorship, networking, and dissemination.

The fellowship’s goal is to help participants through its resilience fund in exploring this theme with a multicultural cohort and will provide a range of capacity-building opportunities to work on sustainable solutions.

The deadline for the submission of the program is November 15, 2021. Interested applicants can fill the form here.

