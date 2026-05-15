GIJN invites applications for AI training in data-driven investigations

THE Global Investigative Journalism Network (GIJN) is seeking applications for its training on the Introduction to AI for Data-Driven Investigations for journalists.

This workshop offers a practical introduction to using AI for investigative journalism, focusing on real-world reporting applications.

It covers workflows for extracting structure from text, cleaning data, identifying patterns, and checking findings with greater speed and depth, with demonstrations drawn from reporting on audit reports, public budgets, climate spending, and ad library data.

It also shows how investigative journalists can use AI tools to explore complex information and develop story ideas.

Date for the programme is May 21, 2026, and time is 9:30 am EDT

Interested applicants can register here for the training on Zoom.