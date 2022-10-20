30.1 C
GIJN offers masterclass on Washington’s global impact

Blessing Otoibhi
THE Global Investigative Journalism Network (GIJN) is inviting participants to its masterclass to discuss “What is Washington doing in your country?” 

The masterclass features a conversation with Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Martha Mendoza and GIJN Executive Director David Kaplan. 

The programme will be held on October 25, 2022, and includes French, Spanish, and Arabic interpretations. 

Mendoza will offer hands-on training to accompany her popular GIJN tip sheet, Investigating US Influence Around the World, designed to help journalists outside the US understand how their countries are impacted by Washington — and how to report it more effectively.  

Journalists around the world can participate in an online masterclass.  

The organiser says: “The US government engages with virtually every country in the world and in multiple ways.

“These can include Presidential and Congressional activity, foreign assistance, criminal investigations, public and private financial transactions, lobbying, arms sales and much more.” 

Registration is ongoing and interested applicants can apply here. 

Blessing Otoibhi

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

