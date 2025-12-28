Glamour, glitz as ICIR staffers walk down the aisle

GLAMOUR and elegance filled Ilorin and Ipee, Kwara State, in the closing days of December as two staffers with the International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR) walked down the aisle in colourful wedding ceremonies that drew family members, colleagues, and well-wishers from across the country.

The celebrations marked the union of Nurudeen Akewushola, a senior investigative journalist and fact-checker with ICIR, and Shifau Lawal, a princess of Ipe town in Oyun Local Government Area of Kwara State.

They also celebrated the wedding of Abdul, ICIR’s Head of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Gobir Abdulazeez, who tied the knot with his partner Shuaib Khairat, after years of courtship.

The weddings, held across two different venues in Ilorin and Ipee, featured nikah ceremonies, engagements, and receptions, which blended Islamic and cultural traditions with modern flair.

Despite the tight schedules and multiple social engagements that typically characterise December, guests travelled from within Kwara State and beyond to witness the joyous occasions.

Nurudeen, whose wedding was held on Saturday, December 27, was done in three folds, starting with Nikkah, an Islamic wedding done privately at the bride’s family town. It was followed by a traditional marriage, where the couples and friends had a blast. The reception ceremony commenced at around 4 p.m.

After the ceremonies, Nurudeen, on behalf of the couples, expressed heartfelt appreciation to everyone who supported them in different ways.

“Yesterday marked the beginning of a new chapter in our lives, and we would like to sincerely appreciate you for supporting us in different ways. Your prayers, messages, calls, and kind gestures meant a lot to us and contributed to the joy of the day,” he said.

He particularly acknowledged those who travelled from Ilorin and other locations to Ipe despite the distance and the busy December calendar.

“Your decision to still be present speaks volumes, and we do not take that sacrifice lightly. May Allah reward you for every step taken and every inconvenience endured for our sake,” Nurudeen added.

A night class to forever

Nurudeen’s love story with Shifau began on the campus of Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto (UDUS) around 2018.

One evening, while in one of many classrooms in Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, Nurudeen walked into a lecture hall and met Shifau, who was studying quietly in A63. He introduced himself and collected her contact, but did not reach out immediately.

Months later, their paths crossed again at a Rotaract fellowship of the Rotaract Club of UDUS (Rotafodiyo), where Nurudeen was then serving as Director of Training and International Director. Recognising her, he approached Shifau to remind her of their earlier meeting.

She stood out at the event and caught the attention of many, including Nurudeen, who reached out to her later that night. Their renewed conversations soon blossomed into a relationship, followed by months of dating and courtship.

Last year, the couple held a mini family introduction and an indoor nikah, where Nurudeen Islamically married Shifau in the presence of the royal majesty of Ipe, her father, family members, and representatives of the groom’s family.

Abdul’s journey

For Abdul, the ceremony began in the morning with his wife Walimah before then moving to the proper Nikkah. He had first celebrated his own Walimah on Friday, December 26.

ICIR’s Head of ICT, the journey to marriage began during his university days.

We met in university, and we’ve been dating ever since,” he said. “We’ve shared so many laughs and memories.”

He added that the couple is excited to begin a new chapter together. “Now, we’re excited to start this new chapter, and we’re so happy everyone is here to celebrate with us.”

Colleagues at The ICIR described the weddings as moments of joy and sent their wishes to the couples.