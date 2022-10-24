32.1 C
GLF, Pulitzer Center offer media seminar on reporting climate change

Blessing Otoibhi
Reporting on the intersections of climate change, rights and labor
Reporting on the intersections of climate change, rights and labor
THE Global Landscapes Forum (GLF) and Pulitzer Center are inviting applications for a two-day online media seminar in the run-up to COP27 to better examine climate change through the lenses of the rights and labor of the most vulnerable populations.  

The seminar will provide leading reporters, editors and researchers from around the world an opportunity to learn about the regional and global impacts of climate change on health, migration, productivity, and more.

Participants will also hear of the latest advancement for Indigenous Peoples’ land rights as well as the rising concept that puts people at the center of novel economic frameworks.  

Journalists around the world can apply to participate in an online seminar from November 2, 2022, to November 3, 2022. 

Participants will also have the opportunity to interview leading sources and obtain an in-person or online ticket to the hybrid conference GLF Climate: Frontiers of Change, November 11, 2022, to November 12, 2022, at COP27 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.   

Application is rolling and interested applicants can apply here

Blessing Otoibhi

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

