back to top

Gospel singer, others jailed over cybercrime

Reading time: 2 mins
Crime
Court jails gospel singer, others over cybercrime
Moses Otitoju
Bankole ABE
Bankole ABE

A FEDERAL High Court in Ilorin, Kwara State, has sentenced a gospel singer, Moses Otitoju, and others to jail for offences bordering on misappropriation of funds, cybercrime, and conspiracy.

Otitoju, a self-styled gospel singer, was sentenced alongside Adeoye Joseph, Abubakar Abdulmalik, and Ayodele Joseph.

The alleged offences were brought against them by the Ilorin Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and they were charged.

The spokesperson of the commission, Dele Oyewale, in a statement on Friday, July 18, said the 31-year-old gospel singer, Otitoju, hails from Iyamoye in Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State.

He was sentenced to six months without the option of a fine by the judge, Abimbola Awogboro.

Otitoju was found guilty of retaining the proceeds of unlawful activities amounting to over N8.4 million in his bank account.

The charge against him reads that Otitoju allegedly retained control of N8,404,339 in his account between October 2024 and December 2025, which was proceeds of criminal conduct.                  This act was said to be contrary to and punishable under Section 17(a) and (b) of the EFCC Act, 2004.

On his part, Ayodele, who was found to have retained N243,750 in his bank account, was sentenced to eight months imprisonment without the option of a fine.

He was ordered to forfeit his Tecno 19 phone to the federal government.

Another suspect, Adeoye, from Okene LGA of Kogi State, was handed eight months imprisonment without an option of fine as well.

Read Also:

EFCC Denies Reports That It Is Broke
77 Year Old Woman, Others Arraigned Over N65 Million Land Scam
 Court convicts REA directors over N5.2bn fraud, discharges perm sec.
 FG to arraign NFF President, Amaju Pinnick over alleged $8.4m fraud

Similarly, Adeoye was ordered to forfeit the sum of $220, an iPhone 13, and a Tecno Pop 9 phone to the federal government.

Abubakar was sentenced to six months imprisonment, with an order of forfeiture of his iPhone -16 and Samsung S10 to the federal government.


     

     

    The EFCC prosecution team, led by Aliyu Adebayo, Sesan Ola, Rashidat Alao, and Mustapha Kaigama, presented evidence, including statements, exhibits, and recovered funds, in court.

    In a related development, judges Haleema Saleeman and Sulaiman Akanbi of the Kwara State High Court convicted Emeka Achi, Isaac Oluwafemi, Afolabi Olatoye, Zubeiru Junior, and Abdulkadir Taofeek on charges including cybercrime and misappropriation.

    Abdulkadir  was sentenced to three years with an option of a N500,000 fine and ordered the final forfeiture of N800,000, one iPhone 14 Pro Max, and a Samsung phone to the Federal Government.      Emeka, Isaac, and Afolabi bagged six months each with an option of a N100,000 fine.

    Emeka was further directed to refund N3.35 million within three months and to report every fortnight with his parents to the EFCC until full repayment is made.

    Bankole Abe
    Reporter at  | abankole@icirnigeria.org | Author Page

    A reporter with the ICIR
    A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement