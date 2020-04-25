Governors’ Forum writes Buhari over lockdown, demands compulsory wearing of facemasks, others

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to include compulsory wearing of facemasks for all Nigerians, interstate free movement with restrictions, and lockdown of flights in his next presidential announcement on Coronavirus disease (COVID)-19 pandemic.

The NGF also demanded that over night curfews and interstate lockdown excluding movement on essential supplies such as foods, beverages, medical and pharmaceuticals, petroleum supplies and agricultural products be also included in the president’s address.

The demands were contained in a letter signed by Kayode Fayemi, Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Ekiti State addressed to Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government (SGF) and Chairman, Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

Fayemi explained that the demands in the letter followed a teleconference meeting with Vice President Yemi Osibanjo on April 22.

He stated that it was agreed during the meeting that the NGF would be allowed to articulate issues it would want to be included in the next presidential pronouncement on the COVID-19 so as to have uniform and coordinated policy at both national and state level.

The meeting which was chaired by the Vice President focused on how to coordinate the plans of the states with those of the Federal Government on management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It would be recalled that President Buhari on March 29, after due consultations with the PTF ordered a 14-day lockdown in Lagos, Ogun states and the FCT which was extended by another 14 days on April 13.

Some states have followed suit by shutting their boarders to all intending travellers, imposing ban on religious and large gathering and other measures listed by health authorities.

According to the Nigeria Centre of Disease Control (NCDC), Nigeria now has a total of 1, 095 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 208 discharged with a death toll 32 persons.