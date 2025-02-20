Governors push for states representation in constitutional review

THE 36 State governors under the aegis of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) have engaged the conference of speakers of state legislatures of Nigeria (COSLON) to strengthen the synergy between the state lawmakers and the NGF.

The synergy, the governors said seek to ensure subnational perspectives are well-represented in the ongoing constitutional review process.

The governors position was officially conveyed in a communiqué issued and signed by its chairman, and Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq after the 11th meeting of the NGF which lasted till the early hours of Thursday, February 20, 2025, in Abuja.

“The Forum engaged with the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria (COSLON) to discuss key issues, including strengthening synergy between COSLON and the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), and ensuring subnational perspectives are well-represented in the ongoing constitutional review process.

“COLSON also informed the Forum of their partnership with Development Finance Institution (DFI’s) to digitise the State Houses of Assembly, aimed at enhancing legislative efficiency and transparency. Governors reaffirmed their commitment to collaborating with state legislatures to advance governance reforms and ensure effective policy implementation at the subnational level,” reads part of the communique.

The communiqué also noted that the the US Ambassador to Nigeria, Richard Mills, also shared his vision for a renewed partnership between Nigeria and the United States of America (USA) shifting from a donor-recipient model to mutual collaboration.

The NGF chairman also stated that the US Ambassador outlined four key areas to guide US engagement with Nigeria, focusing on: “Enhancing trade and investment: improving the business environment to attract investments and drive economic growth.

“Other key areas are promoting transparency and accountability, strengthening institutions through good governance; supporting subnational governments; bolstering development at the state level, and establishing sustainable healthcare,” he noted.

He also pointed out that governors welcomed these renewed approaches and emphasised the critical role of states in driving economic and social development, adding that,” the forum looks forward to deepening cooperation with the United States on shared priorities.”

The forum also received a briefing from the Minister of Women Affairs on the Nigeria for Women Project (NFWP) scale-up, expanding nationwide from its initial six-state



implementation.

The ICIR reported that the NGF has thrown its weight behind the proposed tax reform bills currently under consideration by the National Assembly, citing the need for comprehensive fiscal modernisation and equitable resource distribution.

The development reflects a sudden change in the previous. stance of the NGF, an umbrella body of all Nigerian governors.

In a communiqué signed by its chairman and Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, after a meeting on Thursday, January 16, the governors emphasised their support for the reform, with key recommendations to ensure fairness and protect citizens’ welfare.