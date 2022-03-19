Governors set to meet over Buhari’s economic policy, power sector challenges, others

— 1 min read

THE NIGERIAN Governors Forum (NGF) will on Wednesday, March 23, meet to discuss pressing national issues, particularly the economic policy of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

The governors will also deliberate on recent developments in the power sector.

A statement released by Director-General of the NGF Asishana Okauru said the meeting will hold virtually.

According to the statement, during the meeting, the governors will engage the Minister of Power Engineer Aliyu Abubakar on the “lingering ineffectiveness” of the power sector over the last couple of weeks.

Delivery of power projects across the states is also on the agenda of the meeting.

“The governors have sought the attendance of the Minister of Power, Engineer Aliyu Abubakar, according to an invitation issued to all governors by the Director General of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Mr Asishana Bayo Okauru,” the statement said.

The Chief Economic Adviser to President Doyin Salami was also invited to the meeting to brief the governors on his “new perspectives” on Nigeria’s economy.

- Advertisement -

“The Chief Economic Adviser to the President is expected to address all issues on the domestic economy and present views on them to the President; closely monitor national and international developments, trends and develop appropriate policy responses; develop and recommend to the President national economic policies to foster macro-economic stability, promote growth, create jobs, and eradicate poverty, among others.

“The 36 governors will be seeking to know in which direction he will be rolling the economy,” the statement added.

Another critical sector the governors will be deliberating upon is healthcare delivery.

The Minister of Health Osagie Ehanire is expected to brief the governors on oxygen supply and the rehabilitation of general hospitals across the country.

The statement further disclosed, “Another top official of the health sector that will be meeting the governors at the meeting is the Executive Director and CEO of the NPHCD Dr Faisal Shuaib, who will be briefing the Governors on the forthcoming Primary Health Care Summit, 2022.

“There will also be the regular briefings from SFTAS and the CARERS programmes on which the governors are expected to be updated.”