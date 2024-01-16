Buhari apologises for painful policies in his tenure

FORMER Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has apologised to Nigerians over some of his policies that were considered unfavorable to the people.

Buhari made this remark at a book launch authored by his former Spokesperson, Femi Adesina which was held on Tuesday, January 16, in Abuja.

The book titled: “Working with Buhari: ‘Reflections of a Special Adviser’ was presented alongside five volumes of another book titled ‘Muhammadu Buhari, The Nigerian Legacy, 2015 to 2023.’

The book launch which was held at the Congress Hall of Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja, marks Buhari’s first official visit to the federal capital since May 29, 2023, when he handed over to Tinubu.

The former President admitted that there was no how he could have intentionally inflicted pain on the People with his policies.

“In our journey to nationhood, there would be hard decisions taken and the people will bear some cost. We can only seek their understanding and let me state that there was no intent to deliberately inflict pain and anguish on anyone.

“Government is a continuum. It is like a relay race, you run your course and hand over the baton to the next person,” he added.

He further said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has his support in the quest to have a dream country where there is emancipation for the people.

Some of the policies considered harsh during Buhari’s tenure include the unpopular Naira redesign policy, over lending of over N23 trillion to the Federal Government, and disobedience to court orders.

Earlier in his remarks at the book launch, President Bola Tinubu lauded the former President on his promise of not interfering in his administration.

“You don’t hear from him intrude or interfere in the cabinet. Thank you for being who you are. When you left the office, you left a bunch of tasks for me for continuity. I told people that I inherited the assets and liabilities of my predecessors.

The event had in attendance former Head of State Yakubu Gowon, former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo former First Lady Aisha Buhari, and the President of the Senate Godswil Akpabio.