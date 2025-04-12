back to top

Again, Atiku stirs merger talks during visit to Buhari

Politics and Governance
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar during visit to former President Muhammadu Buhari Kaduna residence on Friday,April 11
Harrison EDEH  and  Bankole ABE
FORMER Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Atiku Abubakar, has again stirred up coalition speculation talks in some quarters during a visit to former President Muhammadu Buhari at his residence in Kaduna on Friday, April 11.

Atiku met the former Nigerian leader in the company of former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, as the build-up to the 2027 election gears up.

Also in the delegation  were an ex-governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, former Benue State Governor, Gabriel Suswam,  former Governor of Imo State, Achike Udenwa, and former Adamawa State Governor, Jubirila Bindow.

Atiku disclosed the visit to Buhari in a post via X on Friday.

He wrote: “As the Waziri Adamawa, I was obligated to be in Adamawa during the Sallah celebrations. I held forth for the Lamido Fombina in some of the activities of the Sallah celebrations.

“Today, I had the opportunity to pay a post-Sallah visit to His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari, former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 2015- 2023. It was a wonderful time with him. As usual, he cracked me up (to the extent that my ribs were hurting with his peculiar humour).”

The former Vice President, however, did not disclose the details of the visit.

As political activities heat up for the 2027 elections, there are rumours that Atiku, El-Rufai, and Peter Obi of the Labour Party are planning to form a coalition to remove President Bola Tinubu from power in 2027.

Atiku hinted about the formation of the coalition during a press conference by a group known as Concerned Leaders and Political Stakeholders in Nigeria.

The ICIR reported that the former  Vice President and El-Rufai had raised alarm over what they described as a growing threat to Nigeria’s democracy.

Speaking at a national conference on strengthening democracy in Abuja on Monday, January 27, 2025, the leaders warned that if urgent action was not taken, the country could lose its hard-fought democracy.

Abubakar highlighted the erosion of democratic values, arguing that Nigeria was at crossroads.

He criticised the growing influence of the judiciary in determining electoral outcomes, arguing that the courts, not the people, decided candidates and winners.


     

     

    He further accused the Federal Government of undermining opposition parties through financial inducements, adding that some political party leaders were given N50 million each.

    On his part, El-Rufai said he shared similar concerns with Atiku, describing the current situation in the country as a “national emergency.”
    He warned that the opposition risks extinction unless it unites.

    The former Kaduna State governor claimed that there was a deliberate effort to destroy parties like the PDP and the Labour Party (LP).

    He urged opposition leaders to prioritise internal democracy and adopt stricter standards for party delegates and candidates.

