2023: Atiku appoints Dino Melaye, Daniel Bwala as campaign spokespersons

PRESIDENTIAL candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar has appointed Dino Melaye and Daniel Bwala as spokespersons for his presidential campaign.
The development was announced in a statement by Paul Ibe, Atiku’s Media Adviser.
The statement said the appointment of the campaign spokespersons is with immediate effect.
“Melaye is a politician and a member of the 8th Senate who represented Kogi West Senatorial District. He hails from Ayetoro Gbede in Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State.
“Bwala, on the other hand, is a legal practitioner, politician, and public affairs analyst. He hails from Adamawa State,” the statement said.
Until recently, Bwala was a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
He defected to the PDP over the party’s Muslim-Muslim ticket.
'Niyi works with The ICIR as an investigative reporter and fact-checker. You can shoot him an email via noyedeji@icirnigeria.org. You can as well follow him on Twitter via @niyi_oyedeji.