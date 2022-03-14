33.1 C
2023 election: Niger IDPs to vote in camps – INEC

Politics and GovernanceElections
Bankole Abe
RESIDENT Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Niger State Sam Egwu has disclosed that unless the security situation improves, Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the state will vote in their camps during the 2023 general elections.

Daily Trust reported that Egwu spoke during a meeting with political parties, security agencies and other citizens at the state’s INEC headquarters in Minna.

The REC said the most dangerous places with high level of insecurity are Shiroro and some parts of Munya local government areas.

“We need to recognise the unfortunate situation in Niger State, which from my own understanding is a fallout of the crisis of development in our independent existence, and it’s a tragedy.

“We have a problem in which banditry and insurgency and the recent trend in which bomb exploded added a new dimension.

“And this can be very disruptive of the electoral processes. We have found about 14 IDPs camps across 14 LGAs, and the reality is that many displaced persons don’t even go to camps; they stay with relations under very difficult copping conditions.

“We recognize that the condition which these people fled, they may not take their voter’s card with them or they may not locate where it is today,” he said.

Egwu further disclosed that the commission was already working to replace PVCs for IDPs who have lost theirs and register those who have not registered before.

According to him, INEC was committed to inclusive elections, hence the need to factor how to make the IDPs eligible to vote.

Noting that INEC already has a policy for IDP voting, he called for support and cooperation from political parties and other stakeholders to actualise the plan.

The REC added that 1,765 new polling units have been created in addition to the existing 3,186 in the state.

Reports say there are no fewer than 10,000 IDPs in Niger State following series of attacks on the villages by bandits.

