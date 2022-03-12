INEC letter: APC says Buni remains caretaker committee chairman

— 2 mins read

THE All Progressives Congress (APC) has explained that Yobe State governor Mai Mala Buni remains the chairman of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).

There were reports that President Muhammadu Buhari had approved Buni’s replacement with Niger State governor Abubakar Sani Bello.

Buni is away in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, where he is reportedly undergoing medical treatment.

While National Secretary of the CECPC John Akpanudoedehe denied the reports, Bello presided over a meeting of the APC caretaker committee and had since been acting as caretaker chairman.

However, the matter took a different turn after Bello invited the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to an emergency meeting of the APC National Executive Committee (NEC) where he would be formally ratified as chairman of the caretaker committee.

The invitation letter was jointly signed by Bello and Tahir Mamman, who was reportedly appointed as new secretary of the CECPC.

However, INEC, in its response on Thursday said it was not aware of any change of guard in the APC, and would not honour the invitation since it was not signed by the known chairman of the CECPC, Buni, and Secretary, Akpanudoedehe.

The electoral body said the invitation runs contrary to the provision of Article 1.1.3 of the Commission’s Regulations and Guidelines for Political Party Operations (2014).

INEC urged the APC to note the issues raised and ensure immediate compliance.

Addressing a press conference on Friday APC youth leader, Ismael Ahmed, who spoke for the party, explained that Buni was still the valid caretaker chairman.

He said that Bello was only acting in Buni’s absence.

Speaking on recent events in the party, Ahmed said Bello was authorised by Buni to conduct the party’s affairs.

“Somebody asked, what is the position of Governor Mai Mala Buni in the party, I think it’s pretty simple. I don’t know why this is a complicated process for a lot of people not to understand.

“Since the inception of this CECPC on June 25, 2020, whenever the chairman (Buni) is not around and Governor Sani Bello is around, he acts on behalf of all as the chairman.

“It has always been the case that has never changed. It has always been the case. Now, we have a convention on March 26. The chairman wrote a letter and transmitted power to Governor Bello to enable him go for medical treatment. Those are two emergencies. He has a medical emergency that cannot wait for convention. We have a convention that cannot wait for him to be healthy.

“So, one has to leave for the other, whichever, he has transmitted a letter and Governor Sani Bello has been acting appropriately. Why is it so difficult for people to understand that? Why is it so difficult for people to simply understand? I cannot understand why people are making this allegation.

“So, Governor Sani Bello is acting the full authority of the caretaker committee and with the full authority of the stakeholders and with the full consent of Governor Mai Mala Buni.

“It is very clear and simple. If anybody has issues with any of our decisions, he can head to court. For now, we are doing it with the full backing of the law. So, there is no ambiguity on this, absolutely none.”

Ahmed’s explanation is contrary to claims by Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai that Buhari approved Buni’s removal and replacement with Bello.

According to El-Rufai, Buni plotted to stop the party’s national convention, which has now been scheduled for March 26.