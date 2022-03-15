35.1 C
Abuja

Ebonyi House of Assembly declares seats of three PDP members vacant

NewsPolitics and Governance
Bankole Abe
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

THE EBONYI State House of Assembly has declared the seats of three members elected under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) vacant.

Speaker of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly Francis Nwifuru read a letter of resignation purported to have been written by the three lawmakers during an emergency sitting on Tuesday.

READ ALSO:

INEC reacts to Umahi’s sack as Ebonyi governor

Ebonyi governor Umahi to appeal as court orders his removal over defection to APC

ICIR report triggers reforms in Lagos transport sector

Ebonyi community petitions Buhari over attacks by security officials

- Advertisement -

The three lawmakers are Victor Aleke (Ebonyi West), Ali Okechukwu (Ishielu North), and Franca Okpo (Abakaliki North).

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja had in a declaratory judgement on March 8 sacked the Speaker and 15 other lawmakers for defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Aleke, Okechukwu and Okpo and five other PDP lawmakers were absent but all the APC members of the House were in attendance at Tuesday’s sitting where the Speaker, Nwifuru, read the purported resignation letter.

After reading the letter, the Speaker declared the seats of the three lawmakers vacant.

He also ordered the Clerk of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly to write to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) notifying the electoral body of the development and the need to conduct fresh elections in the affected constituencies.

Reporter at | [email protected] | Author Page

A reporter with the ICIR
A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

- Advertisement -

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

OCR

Apply here for the third edition of the ICIR OPEN CONTRACT REPORTING PROJECT

Apply Here
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

World News

Russia-Ukraine conflict: Biden, Blinken, Adeyemo among top US officials sanctioned by Putin

RUSSIA has announced "reciprocal sanctions" on United States President Joe Biden, Secretary of State...
News

Nigerian passport ranked 98th out of 199 countries, below Chad, Niger, others

THE Nigerian passport has been ranked 98th out of of 199 countries. According to the...
News

2023: We didn’t create directorate of politics to support anybody – RCCG

THE Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has said it did not create its...
News

ICIR report triggers reforms in Lagos transport sector

A 2021 investigative report done by The ICIR has triggered reforms in the Lagos...
Media News

Dataphyte offers 2022 media fellowship

A MEDIA research and data analytics organisation Dataphyte in partnership with The Interactive Initiative...
Advertisement

Most Read

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

NDLEA has arrested suspected drug dealers aboard Ethiopian Airlines five times in six weeks

Consumer Protection, Police, raid Gocash, Okash, Easy moni, other loan shark firms in...

How loan apps debt recovery agents operate

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Child found with dispatch rider in Lagos not stolen ― Police

Fraudsters dent Nigeria’s multi-billion-naira POS business

2023 presidential election: Behold politicians being touted as Nigeria’s next messiahs

Why we extended warning strike by eight weeks – ASUU

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleICIR report triggers reforms in Lagos transport sector
Next article2023: We didn’t create directorate of politics to support anybody – RCCG

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.