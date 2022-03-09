39 C
INEC reacts to Umahi’s sack as Ebonyi governor

Politics and GovernanceINEC
Vincent Ufuoma
INEC chairman Mahmoud Yakubu
THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reacted to the court ruling that sacked Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State.

Rotimi Oyekanmi, chief press secretary to the INEC chairman, said the electoral umpire was yet to receive a copy of the judgment.

He noted the commission would only act when it receives the certified true copy of the judgment.

“As at the close of work yesterday, Tuesday 8th March, the Commission had not received the Certified True Copy of the judgment of the Federal High Court on the matter.

“It is only when this happens that the Commission will meet and take a decision.”

An Abuja Federal High Court sacked Umahi and his deputy on Tuesday.

Justice Inyang Ekwo ruled that Umahi could not transfer the votes that got him into power on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The judge ordered INEC to stop recognising Umahi and his deputy, and directed the PDP to send names to the electoral umpire as their replacement.

The court said Umahi forfeited his governorship position when he defected from the PDP to the APC in 2020.

Umahi had described the judgment as a “sham”.

He accused the judge of doing a “hatchet job”, saying he was on a mission to embarrass the APC and the Federal Government.

In compliance with the court order, the PDP has nominated a member of the House of Representatives Iduma Enwo Igariwey to replace Umahi as Ebonyi State governor.

The party also nominated Fred Udogwu to replace Kelechi Igwe as deputy governor.

The PDP has asked INEC to issue Igariwey and Udogwu with certificates of return so they can be sworn in immediately.

