NBA describes Umahi’s reaction to court order as executive rascality

Politics and GovernanceJudiciary
Vincent Ufuoma
THE Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) on Wednesday described the reaction of Ebonyi State governor Dave Umahi to the court order which sacked him from office as executive rascality.

Umahi had, while reacting shortly after the court gave its verdict, accused Justice Inyang Ekwo of being on a mission to embarrass the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the Federal Government.

He alleged that the judgment was purchased by the People Democratic Party (PDP) and boldly declared that he won’t obey the court verdict.

The embattled governor claimed that Justice Ekwo is handling over 10 cases against the Ebonyi State government.

He insinuated that the judge was bent on ruling against the state government in all the cases.

Umahi added that the Ebonyi State government had asked the National Judicial Council (NJC) to sanction the judge.

Reacting to Umahi’s comments, the NBA, in a statement by its National President Olumide Akpata, stressed that the governor’s response was impunity of the highest order and executive rascality taken too far.

“Following the judgment, Umahi, in the course of a press conference – video evidence of which is currently making the rounds on both new and mainstream media – threw caution to the wind and deployed very uncomplimentary adjectives and intemperate language in characterising both the judgment and Hon. Justice Ekwo, including but not limited to describing the judgment as “jungle justice” and His Lordship as “a hatchet man”.

“As if these were not enough, Engr. Umahi accused the court of “murdering justice” and also arrogated to himself the judicial powers and magisterial authority to declare the judgment of a court of competent jurisdiction as null and void while unashamedly declaring his intention to disregard the judgment in favour of another.

“To put it plainly, this is impunity of the highest order and executive rascality taken too far.”

Although he said the NBA was not interested in the outcome of the suit, Apata stressed that the association would not ignore Umahi’s “unprovoked and unwarranted attack on the judiciary”.

Akpata said Umahi was expected to have called for calm from his supporters and assured them that all legal and constitutional avenues would be explored to challenge the judgment instead of giving such a response.

The NBA demanded for an immediate apology from the governor and a retraction of the comments he made against the person and judgment of the court.

Reporter at | Author Page
