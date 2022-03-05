New police dress code: ‘What will be the uniform for catholic policewomen?’- Adegboruwa

— 1 min read

A Lagos-based Human Rights Lawyer, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, has said the new approved dress code for women of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba, is illegal and unconstitutional.

On Friday in a statement, the Force Public Relations Officer Olumuyiwa Adejobi noted that the IGP has approved a new dress code for women police officers in the country.

Adejobi said the new dress code, unveiled during the IGP’s meeting with strategic police managers on Thursday, would permit female police officers to wear stud earrings and headscarves under their berets or peak caps as the case may be while in uniform.

He clarified that the dress code was optional.

He said the development was in line with international best practices to address the growing concern for gender mainstreaming and respect for culture and diversity.

Reacting, Adeboruwa, in a statement on his Facebook page, said the decision should be revised because it contradicts the letters of the amended 1999 Nigerian Constitution.

He noted that the religion of public officers, including members of the security agencies, should be a private matter to them, adding that the IGP was not competent to use the platform of his office to enforce religion.

“Section 10 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria stipulates that government and all its agencies should be neutral in religious matters,” he said.

“Section 42 of the same Constitution prohibits discrimination in all its ramifications. In this regard, there will be no end to confusion attending to the new dress code prescribed by the IGP.

“What will be the official uniform for policewomen who are in the Catholic Church?

“How should policemen and women who are in the Celestial Church dress up when the practice of their church is against wearing shoes?

“And how should traditionalists who are in the police force dress up, with charms and amulets round their uniforms?”

Instead of using his office to perpetuate religion, the Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) said the IGP should focus on confronting the myriad of issues like low morale, poor welfare, poor infrastructure, poor training and poor welfare affecting his men.

He added that the police should focus on combating crime, improving citizens’ engagement and help guarantee the safety of lives and property while serving officers should be allowed to take care of their religious preferences.