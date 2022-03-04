Why some primary school teachers are still on strike in Abuja – NUT chairman

— 1 min read

THE Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Stephen Knabayi has explained that schools in Kwali, Bwari and Kuje local councils are still on strike due to the uncooperative stance of the chairmen.

Knabayi insisted that primary school teachers in the affected areas will not return to class until their arrears and allowances are paid.

Speaking to The ICIR on Friday, he said a similar strike action was embarked on by the teachers towards the end of 2021, but their grievances were not addressed even after they returned to class.

“We resumed the suspended strike based on the non-commitment of the council chairmen, and at this point, we will not call off the strike based on the mere word of commitment.

“Pupils in other areas are going to school, but teachers in Kuje, Kwali and Bwari local councils are still on strike because the authorities have not shown commitment to ending the strike.

“For now, only primary school teachers in those three councils are on strike, but if it persists, we will call on solidarity strike, which secondary school teachers will be part of,” he said.

Nabayi said chairmen of the concerned local councils have not reached out to the teachers.

“What I have heard is informal communication, nothing official for now, so the strike continues,” he said.