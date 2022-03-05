35.1 C
Abuja

Lagos to punish organisers that shared ‘gallons’ of fuel as souvenirs in viral video

News
Vincent Ufuoma
A screenshot of 'gallons' of fuel shared as souvernir at a a party in Nigeria amid fuel scarcity.
1min read

THE Lagos government said it would punish those that shared kegs of fuel as souvenirs to party guests in a viral video on Friday.

The state Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, said this in a statement on Saturday.

Omotoso said that the development was a blatant disregard for all safety measures.

He stressed that the action was dangerous and could lead to losing lives and properties.

“The attention of the Lagos State Government has been drawn to a video showing kegs of petrol being handed out as souvenirs at an Event Centre in Lagos. The video has gone viral on social media,” he said.

“There is no doubt that this action is dangerous and can lead to loss of lives and property. It is blatantly against all safety measures in such places.

“The Lagos State Government, through the Safety Commission, is investigating this matter and will ensure that all parties to this reprehensible action are made to account for it.”

While calling on residents to desist from taking actions that could lead to the losses of lives and properties, the commissioner noted that the safety of lives and property of Lagosians and visitors remains a top priority to the state government.

In the viral video seen by The ICIR, guests were handed litres of petrol at the “Erelu Okin Installation Foundation Party,” reads the sticker on the kegs popularly called ‘gallons’ in Nigeria.

It was a coronation party of one Chidinma Ogulu, a fashion stylist, as the Erelu Okin of Orile Kemta.

This comes as Nigerians continue to contend with hardship brought about by acute fuel scarcity across the country.

The majority of filling stations in major Nigerian cities are not dispensing fuel, and there are long queues at the few stations selling the product.

Many Nigerians have been forced to rely on the black market for fuel.

The development has crippled economic activities in major Nigerian cities.

The current fuel scarcity commenced after contaminated fuel was imported into the country by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), the sole importer of fuel in the country.

Reporter at | Author Page
If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

