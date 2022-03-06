34.1 C
TCN upgrades Egbin substation to enhance bulk electricity supply in Lagos

Harrison Edeh
File Photo: An electricity substation in Nigeria
1min read

THE Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has upgraded its Egbin  330/132/33kV transmission substation in order to enhance electricity supply in Lagos.

It achieved this by installing a 60MVA (132/33kV) power transformer.

The upgrade, the company said, would improve bulk power transmission to customers in its franchise areas of Ikeja distribution axis.

According to TCN, the transformer was installed by TCN in-house engineers and energised at about 13.05pm on March 2, 2022.

The General Manager for Public Affairs Ndidi Mbah, in a statement on Sunday, explained that the upgrade would enhance bulk electricity supply.

“With the new 60MVA power transform, the substation capacity to supply bulk electricity to Ikeja Electricity Distribution company has increased by 30MVA.”

“This is because TCN has decommissioned an old 30MVA transformer within the substation, which will be serviced and moved to other areas within its network that has a history of minimal electricity demand,” she said.

She noted that the substation capacity upgrade would ensure that more power was made available for IKEDC to take to its franchise areas within Ijeda LCDA and Ikorodu Local Government area axis.

Substation is the key part of electrical generation, transmission, and distribution systems.

It transforms voltage from high to low or from low to high as necessary. Substation also dispatches electric power from generating stations to the consumption center.

[email protected]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

