Low generation: TCN clarifies reduction in allocation to load centres

THE Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), on Thursday, January 25, announced a gradual decrease in available generation to the grid and distribution companies’ load centres.

In a statement issued by the general manager of the TCN’s public affairs, Ndidi Mbah, the organisation explained that the situation was due to gas constraints to the thermal generating companies, which has impacted the quantum of bulk power available on the transmission grid.


    The TCN explained that it was working out measures with stakeholders in the sector to ensure that it keeps the grid intact despite the current low power generated into the system.

    “Consequent upon the current load on the grid, load distributed to the distribution load centres have also reduced, as TCN can only transmit what is generated.

    “TCN is committed to ensuring a gradual increase in electricity supply to load centres,” it added.

    While calling for understanding, the organisation pledged it would continue to work with the stakeholders in the value chain to ensure that supply through distribution companies to electricity consumers nationwide improves.

    Harrison Edeh is a journalist with the International Centre for Investigative Reporting, always determined to drive advocacy for good governance through holding public officials and businesses accountable.

