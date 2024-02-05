TCN confirms grid restoration

Reading time: 1 mins
File Photo: An electricity substation in Nigeria
THE Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has announced the restoration of the National grid, which collapsed at 11:21 am on Sunday, February 4.

The general manager of the public affairs department at TCN, Ndidi Mbah, disclosed this in a statement issued late Sunday and obtained by The ICIR. 

She explained that before the incident, total generation on the grid was 3,901.25 MW at 08:00 hours, a little over three hours before the partial collapse.

According to Mba, the grid experienced a partial disturbance at about 11:21 hours on Sunday, with Ibom Power islanded, feeding Eket, Ekim, Itu and Uyo transmission substations during the period of partial disturbance.

She said TCN initiated immediate restoration of the affected part of the grid, which is now fully restored.

“It is important to note that low power generation has persisted since January 2024, to date, exacerbating daily due to the lingering gas constraint.


    “According to the National Control Center (NCC), the Internet of Things (IoT) revealed that just before the partial disturbance, which occurred at 11:21hrs today (Sunday), Sapele Steam and Egbin substations lost a total of 29.32MW & 343.84MW at 11:20:14hrs & 11:20:17hrs respectively, totalling 373.16MW. This, combined with the current low power generation due to gas constraints, caused the imbalance leading to the partial system disturbance,” she added.

    She further explained that ensuring sufficient gas supply to power generating stations was crucial for grid stability as sufficient generation allows for better grid management during sudden generation losses.

    “Gas constraints continue to impact grid flexibility and stability. Ensuring sufficient gas supply to power generating stations is crucial for grid stability as sufficient generation allows for better grid management in the event of sudden generation losses like this. TCN will investigate the cause of tripping of Sapele Steam & Egbin power generating units,” she said.

    The ICIR reported the incidence of grid collapse on Sunday, which has become recurring and worrisome to many Nigerians.

