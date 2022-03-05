35.1 C
Abuja

Lagos seals event centre where petrol was shared as souvenir

News
Vincent Ufuoma
A screenshot of 'gallons' of fuel shared as souvernir at a a party in Nigeria amid fuel scarcity.
1min read

THE Lagos State Government has sealed off Havillah Event Centre, where petrol was shared as souvenirs to party guests on Friday.

The Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Lagos State Governor on New Media, Jubril Gawat, said the centre was sealed off on Saturday for contravening public safety rules.

Gawat said the Lagos State Commissioner of Police Abiodun Alabi had ordered the arrest of those involved.

In the viral video seen by The ICIR on Friday, guests were handed litres of petrol at the “Erelu Okin Installation Foundation Party,” reads the sticker on the kegs popularly called ‘gallons’ in Nigeria.

READ ALSO: Lagos to punish organisers that shared ‘gallons’ of fuel as souvenirs in viral video

It was a coronation party of one Chidinma Ogulu, a fashion stylist, as the Erelu Okin of Orile Kemta.

In an earlier statement by the Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, the state government had vowed to punish behind the act.

Omotoso said that the development was a blatant disregard for all safety measures.

He stressed that the action was dangerous and could lead to the loss of lives and properties.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

News

