SARSMustEnd Protests: NBA condemns use of live ammunition on protesters by police

THE Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), has condemned the use of live ammunition by Policemen against protesters in the ongoing protests against police brutality in the country.

Olumide Akpata, President of the NBA, while speaking during a press conference on Tuesday in Abuja, said under no circumstances should the use of live ammunition on protesters be tolerated.

“Under no circumstances should the use of live ammunition against peaceful and lawful protesters be tolerated,” Akpata said.

“Those found culpable must be apprehended and made examples of in the wake of the protests that have resurrected the consciousness of the Nigerian society and indeed the international community to these very important and systemic issues.”

The NBA president who said the protest is a result of decades of institutional failure added that reposting men of the disbanded dreaded SARS without institutional and operational reforms will only scratch the surface and not address the perennial issues affecting the police.

“The protests have again brought to fore perennial issues affecting the Nigerian Police, our security agencies, their interface with the citizenry and the fundamental issues affecting our security system that can no longer be put off,” he said.

“In the wake of the protests that have resurrected the consciousness of the Nigerian society and indeed the international community to these very important and systemic issues, the NBA is convinced that disbandment of SARS (or any other unit by whatever name called), re-posting or transferring officers of any disbanded unit and other knee-jerk reactions will only scratch the surface and not offer long-lasting solutions to the endemic issues bedevilling the Nigerian Police as currently constituted.”

Speaking further, Akpata called on both the Federal Government and State Governments to protect the rights of citizens participating in peaceful protests across the country.

In doing this, the NBA leader wants security agencies to be warned against “assaulting, attacking, abusing or otherwise harassing or otherwise using force against citizens who seek to have their voices heard through the peaceful protests.”