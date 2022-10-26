31.1 C
Abuja

Bayelsa, Ebonyi top as INEC records 2.7m invalid registration

Politics and Governance
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
File Photo: INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu
THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released details of total registrations recorded during the recently concluded Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) with Bayelsa and Ebonyi having the highest figure of invalid registrants.

The CVR was held to enable previously unregistered eligible persons to register for Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to be able to vote in the 2023 General Election.

A breakdown of records of the CVR showed that while Bayelsa recorded a total of 444,652 completed registrations, only 137,139 were valid while 307,513 were invalid, representing 69.2 per cent of invalid registrations.

With 240,063 (59.8 per cent), Ebonyi follows Bayelsa as one the states with the highest number of invalid registrations. The state recorded a total of 401,510 completed entries during the CVR.

The INEC records further showed that while 12,298,944 Nigerians successfully completed CVR, 2,780,756 (22.6 per cent) represented invalid registrations.

Out of the total registered voters, 4,836,915 representing 50.82 per cent are females while 4,681,273 representing 49.18 per cent are males.

A further breakdown shows that with 76.56 per cent (7,286,871), youths(18-34yrs) constitute the largest population of the registered voters based on age group followed by the middle-aged group (35-49yrs) which constituted 16.46 per cent (1,566,718).

Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Nurudeen Akewushola is an investigative reporter and fact-checker with The ICIR. He believes courageous in-depth investigative reporting is the key to social justice, accountability and good governance in the society. You can shoot him a scoop via nyahaya@icirnigeria.org and @NurudeenAkewus1 on Twitter.

