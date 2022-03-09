PDP asks INEC to recognise Igariwey as Ebonyi governor

— 1 min read

THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise a member of the House of Representatives Iduma Enwo Igariwey as the governor of Ebonyi State following a court order which sacked the incumbent David Umahi for defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Abuja Federal High Court in a judgment on Tuesday also sacked Kelechi Igwe as deputy governor of the state.

National Chairman of the PDP Iyorchia Ayu disclosed that the party nominated Igariwey and Fred Udogwu as Umahi and Igwe’s replacement as governor and deputy governor, respectively.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, Ayu said the party acted in accordance with the court order.

He urged INEC to issue Igariwey and Udogwu with their certificates of return so they can be sworn in immediately.

“After due consultations with other colleagues, we are happy to inform you that for the position of governor, the party, after due consultations with stakeholders in Ebonyi State, is putting forward Honourable Iduma Igariwey as the new governor,” Ayu said.

“For position of deputy governor, the party is putting forward Mr Fred Udogwu.”

The court presided by Justice Inyang Ekwo had ordered the removal of Umahi and Igwe from office following their defection from the PDP to the APC in November 2020.

Justice Ekwo ruled that the Constitution does not recognise transfer of ballot from one party to another.

“There is no constitutional provision that made the ballot transferrable from one party to the other,” the judge held.