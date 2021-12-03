Ebonyi community petitions Buhari over attacks by security officials

— 1 min read

RESIDENTS of Effium in Ebonyi State have petitioned President Muhammadu Buhari over the invasion of their community by security operatives.

The petition was written and signed on behalf of the community by its lawyer, Sampson Ekigbo, in Abuja, on Thursday.

In the petition, the community alleged a case of killing, looting, indiscriminate arrest and burning of houses by combined security forces of Police and Army.

The community expressed disappointment that overzealous operatives deployed to maintain peace in the troubled communities in the South-East had been terrorising the people.

According to petition, no fewer than 43 houses had been burnt by the men in security uniforms.

The petition specifically stated that on November 5, 2021, the Police invaded Nweren Ivo (Ezza) and burnt over 15 houses amidst sporadic shooting.

Similarly, in November 28, 2020, the community said three Effium natives of Ezza Ezekuna extraction were shot by officers of the Nigeria Police that invaded Igbudoke Community amidst sporadic shooting.

The petition stated that the policemen also burnt 38 houses and looted thei properties without reasonable cause.

These unwarranted attacks by security forces, according to community, continued on November 29, 2021, at Oriuzor, Igbudoke, Omege, where over 15 houses and properties worth millions of Naira were lost to the inferno.