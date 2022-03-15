34.1 C
Abuja

ICIR report triggers reforms in Lagos transport sector

News
Ijeoma OPARA
Commercial bus in Lagos Credit: Ademola Akinlabi
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

A 2021 investigative report done by The ICIR has triggered reforms in the Lagos State transport system.

In the report, which can be read here, The ICIR had found that members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and other ‘agberos’ in Lagos make at least N123.078 billion annually from commercial vehicle drivers as well as tricycle and motorcycle riders.

However, they do not render any account to the state government as no details of their transactions were found in the Lagos State financial statements.

Among these reforms is the decision by the state government to consolidate informal taxes imposed on transporters to reduce multiple taxations.

Having seen the amount of money in the sector, Lagos State government has imposed a single levy of N800 daily on commercial vehicle drivers,  as against N3000 they pay to ‘agberos’ in the state every day, as found in our investigation.

Lagos State’s Commissioner for Finance Rabiu Olowo announced this during a press briefing at Ikeja in January 2022  and described the development as an achievement occurring for the first time in the state.

He had alluded to The ICIR report, saying the new development would eliminate multiple taxes, though he did not respond to a text message and a Freedom of Information (FOI) letter on the revenue generated by ‘agberos’ earlier sent to him in the course of writing the report.

- Advertisement -

The arrangement was scheduled to commence on February 1, 2022, though it did not take effect on the said date.

According to the report by The ICIR, commercial drivers, including tricycle and motorcycle riders, pay a total estimate of N123.078 billion yearly, which was over 29 per cent of Lagos’ Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in 2020 (N418 billion).

The state government and some of its agencies such as the Lagos Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) also did not respond to questions and the FOI sent by The ICIR on details of transport revenue by ‘agberos’.

Lagos has paid more attention to the NURTW since the The ICIR publication.

The state government recently suspended the NURTW due to a current crisis faced by the union.

According to a report, the crisis has been attributed to a lack of accountability in finances generated by the union.

Chairman of the NURTW Lagos branch Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, was suspended last week by the national body for insubordination and gross misconduct.

- Advertisement -

His suspension escalated the tension and resulted in killings and further breakdown of law and order in the state.

The Lagos House of Assembly subsequently discontinued all NURTW activities in the state, replacing officials of the union with a committee put in charge of parks and garages.

Author Page

Ijeoma Opara is a journalist with The ICIR. Reach her via [email protected]

- Advertisement -

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

OCR

Apply here for the third edition of the ICIR OPEN CONTRACT REPORTING PROJECT

Apply Here
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

Media News

Dataphyte offers 2022 media fellowship

A MEDIA research and data analytics organisation Dataphyte in partnership with The Interactive Initiative...
Diaspora News

Russia-Ukraine crisis: UK suspends visas for Nigerians

THE United Kingdom (UK) Embassy in Nigeria has announced a temporary suspension of study,...
Factcheck

Was LASTMA official holding a PoS machine?

A TWITTER handle, #LagosTrafficReports with the user ID @TrafficChiefNG, on Wednesday, March 9, 2022,...
News

Lagos Police Command confirms arrest of 60 murder suspects in 3 months

THE Lagos State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of sixty murder suspects in...
News

Auditor-General queries NNPC GMD over failure to remit N663.89 billion to Federation Account

THE Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited Mele...
Advertisement

Most Read

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

NDLEA has arrested suspected drug dealers aboard Ethiopian Airlines five times in six weeks

Consumer Protection, Police, raid Gocash, Okash, Easy moni, other loan shark firms in...

How loan apps debt recovery agents operate

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Child found with dispatch rider in Lagos not stolen ― Police

Fraudsters dent Nigeria’s multi-billion-naira POS business

Why we extended warning strike by eight weeks – ASUU

About 200 young boys graduated from ISWAP training camps in February – Report

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleDataphyte offers 2022 media fellowship

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.