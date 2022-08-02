2023: UK high commissioner meets Atiku

AHEAD of the 2023 general elections, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing on Monday held a meeting with the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar in Abuja.

Speaking after the meeting, Atiku and Laing said the parley centred on addressing some national issues in Nigeria and deepening ties between the two countries.

Atiku said: “We discussed a wide range of issues from economy to education, security, electoral reforms and improved collaboration between the UK and the Nigerian governments on finding lasting diplomatic common ground on issues that mutually benefit both countries.”

He added that Nigeria and the United Kingdom have a rich history of bilateral relations, noting that it is important for both countries to leverage on that to promote issues of mutual concern.

“I expect the United Kingdom to play a more active role in the survival of democracy in Nigeria, and I am confident that the presidential election in 2023 will be free and fair. I decry the poor state of affairs in the country and solicit UK assistance, especially in the area of training and intelligence sharing,” Atiku added.

In her tweet, Laing said she had an interesting session with the PDP presidential candidate.

“Good to meet the PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar @atiku today. Interesting to hear his ideas on the economic, security and development priorities for #Nigeria ahead of #2023elections,” Laing wrote on her Twitter handle.

She added: “The meeting with the former Vice President was part of the ongoing engagement of the UK government to enhance democracy and credible elections in Nigeria. We discussed a wide range of issues bordering on security, education, agriculture, economy, and fostering national unity in Nigeria.”

In February, Nigeria and the UK, during the first ever UK-Nigeria Security and Defence Partnership Dialogue, made new commitments to tackle shared threats and keep both British and Nigerian people safe.

“It includes commitments to work together to improve civilian policing standards, protect human rights and recognise the important role of women in achieving sustainable peace,” the British Government stated on its website.