2023 election: Dele Momodu, Ohuabunwa join presidential race

THE number of Nigerians showing interest in contesting for president in the 2023 general election is increasing, with two new aspirants joining the race.

Publisher of Ovation Magazine Dele Momodu has officially informed the People’s Democratic Party of his intention to contest for the party’s presidential ticket.

Also, today, Pharmacist Sam Ohuabunwa informed the same party of the intention to contest in the 2023 presidential election

Momodu revealed this on Thursday afternoon at the PDP National Secretariat in Abuja, where he formally presented his letter of intent to the National Chairman Iyorchia Ayu.

According to Momodu, the move became necessary because he could not run for the presidency without his party’s nomination.

Chairman of the PDP received Momodu on behalf of the party in his office. Ayu affirmed that the PDP would offer a level-playing field for all aspirants.

The PDP chairman expressed hope that Momodu would bring his political and media experience to the party and advised him to seek party members’ support.

Ayu also assured him of the PDP’s support if he emerged as its candidate, saying that all other aspirants would rally around whoever became the standard bearer.

In September 2010, Momodu had submitted his expression of interest form to contest for the 2011 presidential polls on the platform of the Labour Party (LP).

He later resigned from LP in December 2010 and joined the National Conscience Party (NCP), where he contested and lost the election.

Momodu, according to the election result released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), polled 26,376 votes which ranked him 11th in the election log.

The list of contesters aspiring to be President in 2023 increases daily, with Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi entering the race. On January 11, he informed President Muhammadu Buhari of his intention to contest the 2023 presidential election.

The development came barely 24 hours after a former Lagos State Governor Bola Tinubu visited Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja to inform him of his desire to contest the election.

Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State, on January 10, said he had informed President Muhammadu Buhari of his intention to contest the presidential election in 2023.

Tinubu disclosed this to journalists after a closed-door meeting with Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Other candidates who have declared for President in 2023 are:

Former Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim, Kingsley Moghalu, Orji Uzor Kalu, and Mazi Sam Ohabunwa, who was also at the PDP Secretariat on Thursday.