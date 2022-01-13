32.1 C
Abuja

Soyinka denounces post on Tinubu’s presidential aspiration

Politics and GovernanceElections
Editorial
Wole Soyinka
File Photo: Prof. Wole Soyinka, Nigeria's first Nobel laureate

Related

1min read

NOBEL Laureate Wole Soyinka has denied making any statement in support of the presidential aspiration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

A Facebook post by a certain Michael Olugbenga Peter with photographs of Soyinka and Tinubu had claimed that Soyinka was going to campaign for Tinubu in 2023.

However, the Nobel Laureate, in a statement,  said the public should by now be able to identify fake news and join hands to expose those behind them.

READ ALSO:

Tinubu seeks Buhari’s support, informs president of intention to succeed him

Pandora Papers: Buhari visited Tinubu in corruption-tainted London villa acquired by Oyetola

Number of APC presidential aspirants rises as Umahi tells Buhari he is in 2023 race

- Advertisement -

“Here we go again, the same boring illiterate public interlopers who lack the courage of their conviction and must steal the identities of their betters. One can only hope that the public has learnt to identify FAKE NEWS and join in the urgent task of exposing and disgracing these despicable touts.

“For the avoidance of doubt I have not even THOUGHT 2023 much less inserted candidates into coveted positions. The signature of this latest moron is familiar – he or she does not even know the difference between ‘Laureate’ and ‘Laurel.: This is an ancient forgery being recycled for the umpteenth time those who pass it round do themselves and their recipients a disservice.”

He further admonished the purveyors of fake news to find something worthwhile to occupy their time. Soyinka, whose email account was hacked a while ago, further said, “In any case we have no business with politics in the land of the dead and the most recent information I have on me is that I died some time last year. The email account of the year’s Nobel ‘Laurel’ was hacked by these same agents to publicise my demise so who is this still politicking WS “Laurel?”

Website

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

Elections

Soyinka denounces post on Tinubu’s presidential aspiration

NOBEL Laureate Wole Soyinka has denied making any statement in support of the presidential aspiration...
Featured News

NEXT staff express worry over job losses

FOLLOWING the fire incident at a popular supermarket NEXT Cash and Carry in Abuja,...
News

Paul Onuachu becomes first-ever Nigerian to win Golden Shoe award

NIGERIA Super Eagles and Genk striker Paul Onuachu has been named the winner of...
Business and Economy

FG, labour face-off worsens crisis of PMS deregulation in penultimate election year

THE Federal Government's current face-off with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) will likely worsen...
National News

Audit reveals how FG agencies paid for projects without proof of performance

MINISTRIES, departments and agencies (MDAs) of the Nigerian Federal Government paid for projects without...
Advertisement

Most Read

Special Report: Kwara is new kidnappers’ haven

Investor solicits Ooni’s help to recover capital from fraudulent agro business

Families of five NELAN consultants engineers still searching for answers two months after their...

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Investigation: Air Force officer in baby trafficking scandal

Can eating bananas prevent COVID-19 infection?

Why UAE refuses work permit applications from Nigerians

Will salt water gargling, nose rinsing wash COVID-19 away?

UAE mulls lifting work permit restrictions on Nigerians

Job scam: Over 17,000 Police officers have future dates of employment – Audit report

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleNEXT staff express worry over job losses

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.