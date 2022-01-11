27.1 C
Abuja

Number of APC presidential aspirants rises as Umahi tells Buhari he is in 2023 race

Politics and GovernanceElections
IHUOMA Chiedozie
Ebonyi State governor Dave Umahi

Related

1min read

EBONYI STATE Governor David Umahi, on January 11, informed President Muhammadu Buhari of his intention to contest the 2023 presidential election.

The development came barely 24 hours after a former Lagos State Governor Bola Tinubu also visited Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja to inform him of his desire to contest the election.

Like Tinubu, Umahi also visited the Presidential Villa to tell Buhari of his intention to succeed him when he (Buhari) leaves office in 2023.

After meeting Buhari behind closed doors, the governor informed journalists that he notified the president of his intention to contest the presidential election.

He said Buhari told him to consult widely and seek the support of the people ahead of the elections.

The Ebonyi governor equally said he was not bothered by Tinubu’s presence in the race for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential ticket.

Tinubu is regarded as the national leader of the APC and is believed to be highly favoured to emerge the party’s presidential candidate.

- Advertisement -

In the interview with journalists after the meeting with Buhari, Umahi expressed  readiness to replicate his achievements in Ebonyi State at the national level.

He said he would bring a business-like spirit into governance.

Umahi was elected governor of Ebonyi State on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in 2015 but defected to the APC in 2020, after he was reelected for a second term in 2019.

He is the chairman of the South-East Governors Forum.

With Umahi’s declaration of intent to contest the presidential election, the APC now has three aspirants who have openly expressed the intention to seek the party’s ticket for the 2023 poll.

Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello was the first to express his intention to emerge the presidential candidate of the ruling party.

Bello announced his presidential ambition in June 2021 when he declared that he would give a positive response to Nigerians, including youths, women and ‘very objective elite’ who he claimed were asking him to run for president in 2023.

- Advertisement -

Tinubu and Umahi have now joined Bello in the list of APC presidential aspirants after declaring their intention to run for president following separate visits to Presidential Villa to seek Buhari’s support.

It is expected that many other aspirants will join the contest for the APC presidential ticket in the coming days.

Website

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

Business and Economy

Sugar tax: Manufacturers urge FG to revisit N10/litre excise policy

...Worry as 1.5 million jobs could be lost THE Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has...
National News

2023 Election: Nigerians on Twitter call on Peter Obi to declare for President

NIGERIANS on Twitter have called on Peter Obi to declare for the office of...
Elections

Number of APC presidential aspirants rises as Umahi tells Buhari he is in 2023 race

EBONYI STATE Governor David Umahi, on January 11, informed President Muhammadu Buhari of his...
Media Opportunities

Wallace House seeks applications for Livingston Awards

WALLACE House, the University of Michigan, is seeking entries to its  Livingston Awards for...
Media Opportunities

NASW offers Peggy Girshman Idea Grants

THE National Association of Science Writers (NASW) is accepting applications and proposals for the Peggy...
Advertisement

Most Read

Investigation: Air Force officer in baby trafficking scandal

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Special Report: Kwara is new kidnappers’ haven

Can eating bananas prevent COVID-19 infection?

Why UAE refuses work permit applications from Nigerians

Will salt water gargling, nose rinsing wash COVID-19 away?

Number of APC presidential aspirants rises as Umahi tells Buhari he is in 2023...

UAE mulls lifting work permit restrictions on Nigerians

Jonathan’s 2023 presidential election campaign poster appears

2023 presidential election: Behold politicians being touted as Nigeria’s next messiahs

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleWallace House seeks applications for Livingston Awards
Next article2023 Election: Nigerians on Twitter call on Peter Obi to declare for President

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.