31.1 C
Abuja

I won’t turn down calls to contest for president, says Tinubu

News
Vincent Ufuoma
There was an agreement that Bola Tinubu will succeed Buhari, says chieftain of defunct CPC

Related

1min read

FORMER Lagos State Government Bola Tinubu has said that he will not turn down calls by supporters to contest the 2023 presidential election.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain made this known to newsmen shortly after meeting with the leaders of the Northern Alliance Committee in Abuja on Tuesday.

“I will still effectively and widely consult, particularly brainstorm with my friends and find a date to come out openly to tell Nigerians,” Tinubu added.

“But the president is still in office. I don’t want to distract him from all the challenges that he might face today. So, don’t muddle the political water. Consult, make our programme known to the people later.”

Tinubu’s statements have ended months of social media speculations that the politician desires the nation’s higher political office in 2023.

In October, the Southwest Agenda 2023, known as SWAGA ‘23, was launched in Lagos to champion and actualise Tinubu’s presidency.

Speaking at the launch, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said Tinubu’s extraordinary qualities set him apart from his contemporaries in the Nigerian political scene.

- Advertisement -

Sanwo-Olu said SWAGA was a movement  representing the philosophy Tinubu stood for, noting that the group’s agenda, which was for Tinubu to emerge as Nigeria’s president in 2023, would be “brought to a logical end.”

Social-political leaders from the South-West, including a former Minister of Works Adeseye Ogunlewe, had also described Tinubu as the appropriate person to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Tinubu’s ambition has also received the support of a northern group, the Arewa Youth Alliance.

The group had, in a statement in October by its coordinator Bello Lawal, described Tinubu as the best presidential candidate in 2023.

He called on all political parties in the country to begin adopting him as the main candidate for Nigeria.

 

Reporter at | Website
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

Business and Economy

Analysts want govt to cut recurrent expenditure amid plans to introduce new taxes

FINANCIAL analysts have called on the government to adopt measures to curb rising recurrent...
News

Coalition condemns attacks on Nigerian media houses, journalists

THE Coalition of Whistleblower Protection and Press Freedom (CWPPF) has condemned  the growing trend...
News

I won’t turn down calls to contest for president, says Tinubu

FORMER Lagos State Government Bola Tinubu has said that he will not turn down...
News

Marriages conducted by federal registries are illegal, court rules

A Lagos Federal High Court has declared as illegal all marriages conducted by federal...
National News

Buhari nominates Muazu Sambo as minister

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has written to the Senate seeking the confirmation of Muazu Sambo,...
Advertisement

Most Read

Hilton Hotel: OAU student died from severe bleeding due to traumatic injuries – Autopsy

Keren-Happuch: Long wait for justice bruises a mother’s heart

Afenifere leader, Adebanjo, says Akande lied in autobiography

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Flight cancellations loom as Emirates abandons Nigeria-Dubai bound travellers

Air Peace gets offer to fly to Dubai airport on ‘goodwill’

Police detain Fisayo Soyombo over report indicting top officers

Marriages conducted by federal registries are illegal, court rules

EXPLAINER: Why Nigeria placed restriction on Emirates Airline

Why UI won best university in Nigeria award – Prof. Okebukola

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleMarriages conducted by federal registries are illegal, court rules
Next articleCoalition condemns attacks on Nigerian media houses, journalists

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.