2023: Atiku managing PDP crisis well – Campaign spokesman

NewsNational News
Theophilus Adedokun
Atiku Abubakar
file photo: Atiku Abubakar
A SPOKESPERSON of the Atiku Abubakar campaign team Charles Aniagwu has said the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is managing the crisis in the party well.

Aniagwu, who is also Delta State Commissioner for Information, said this in an interview on Tuesday.

He said Atiku understands the need to realign the party’s structure and offices.

According to him, the presidential candidate was on the verge of resolving lingering and critical issues with the G5 governors.

“The differences are being sorted out and you can see everyone is on the same page.

“We have made a lot of progress because the G5 are more determined for the party to win the next presidential election apart from the fact that most of them are still contesting in the party”, he added.

Aniagwu said that Atiku has the ability to proffer sustainable and lasting solutions to Nigeria’s problems.

“Atiku Abubakar’s policies will bridge the gap between the rich and poor Nigerians,” he said.

Aniagwu further stressed that Atiku would resuscitate the power sector to revitalize Nigeria’s economy and provide job opportunities to the youths.

He also assured that Atiku will address the rising cost of governance in the country.

“The power sector is very relevant to reactivating our economy.

“Many Nigerians are aware that the size of government in Nigeria is over bloated and too heavy and as such funds which should have been freed for the purpose of revitalizing the economy and are being diverted to recurrent part of the budget”, he noted.

Theophilus Adedokun

