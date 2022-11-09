Atiku will hand over power to Igbo, says campaign council

PEOPLES Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar will hand over power to the South-East if elected in 2023.

The deputy director of media and publicity of the PDP Presidential Council Uloka Chibuike made this known in a statement on Tuesday.

Chibuike said the former vice president trusts the people of the region and sees them as partners in growth.

He argued the South-East has more to gain from an alliance with the North.

“Atiku has proved to the Igbo man that he can be trusted. No other tribe in Nigeria has trusted the Igbo man and made them direct partners in progress except Atiku,” he said.

“In 2007, against the uproar, he chose an Igbo from Anambra State in the person of Ben Obi to be his running mate.

“Despite the animosity of many, he chose Peter Obi as his running mate in 2019 to prove his relationship with Ndi-Igbo.

“Again, despite Ohanaeze’s ban on Igbo politicians accepting the vice presidency in 2023, Atiku chose another Igbo man as his running mate in 2023, promising to hand over power to Ndi-Igbo after his term.

“Atiku has pledged to restructure Nigeria to favour and accommodate Ndi-Igbo and make sure that his successor is from the region.

“This is not just a promise. He has repeatedly shown that his word is his bond. While others continue to treat Igbo with leprous fingers, Atiku has promised to treat us with respect.”

In September, Atiku said he would work towards having an Igbo successor if he wins the presidential election.

“I make it quite clear and confidently too, I will be your stepping stone to becoming President,” he had said.