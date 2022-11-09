30.1 C
Abuja

Atiku will hand over power to Igbo, says campaign council

NewsNational News
Vincent Ufuoma
File Photo: Atiku Abubakar
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

PEOPLES Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar will hand over power to the South-East if elected in 2023.

The deputy director of media and publicity of the PDP Presidential Council Uloka Chibuike made this known in a statement on Tuesday.

Chibuike said the former vice president trusts the people of the region and sees them as partners in growth.

READ ALSO:

Anyone supporting Atiku is my enemy, says Ortom

PDP demands probe of attack on Atiku&#8217;s supporters in Rivers

2023: Obi, Atiku, Kwankwaso, Tinubu to discuss manifestos today on Arise TV

- Advertisement -

Dino Melaye recommends drug test for Tinubu, Atiku

He argued the South-East has more to gain from an alliance with the North. 

“Atiku has proved to the Igbo man that he can be trusted. No other tribe in Nigeria has trusted the Igbo man and made them direct partners in progress except Atiku,” he said.

“In 2007, against the uproar, he chose an Igbo from Anambra State in the person of Ben Obi to be his running mate.

“Despite the animosity of many, he chose Peter Obi as his running mate in 2019 to prove his relationship with Ndi-Igbo.

“Again, despite Ohanaeze’s ban on Igbo politicians accepting the vice presidency in 2023, Atiku chose another Igbo man as his running mate in 2023, promising to hand over power to Ndi-Igbo after his term.

“Atiku has pledged to restructure Nigeria to favour and accommodate Ndi-Igbo and make sure that his successor is from the region.

- Advertisement -

“This is not just a promise. He has repeatedly shown that his word is his bond. While others continue to treat Igbo with leprous fingers, Atiku has promised to treat us with respect.”

In September, Atiku said he would work towards having an Igbo successor if he wins the presidential election.

“I make it quite clear and confidently too, I will be your stepping stone to becoming President,” he had said.

Author profile
Vincent Ufuoma
Reporter at International Centre for Investigative Reporting | Author Page

You can reach out to me on Twitter via: vincent_ufuoma

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Diaspora News

Drug trafficking: Reactions trail release of certified US court documents indicting Tinubu

THE Media and Publicity Director of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council Bayo Onanuga has...
Crime

Police arrest over 50 suspected robbers in Rivers

THE River State Police Command has arrested over 50 suspected robbers during a raid...
ICT/Telecoms

NCC warns against apps stealing personal data

THE Nigerian Communications Commission’s Computer Security Incident Response Team (NCC-CSIRT) has warned Nigerians against...
Environment

Gombe communities decry water scarcity, diseases as gov’t abandons multi-million water project

By Muhammad Auwal Ibrahim THE early morning search for water nearly made Abdul Adamu, a...
Elections

2023: INEC assures BVAS will not be compromised

THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has assured Nigerians that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articlePolice arrest over 50 suspected robbers in Rivers
Next articleDrug trafficking: Reactions trail release of certified US court documents indicting Tinubu

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.