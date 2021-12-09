Gridlock on Asaba-Benin Expressway as tanker drivers block road in protest

— 1 min read

TANKER drivers protesting against Police intimidation and an alleged shooting of one of their colleagues by a Police officer have blocked the ever-busy Asaba-Benin Expressway in Delta State.

The incident, which took place on Thursday, caused heavy gridlock on the road and left many motorists and commuters stranded. They alleged that a Police officer shot one of the fully-loaded tankers after the driver refused to give him the money he demanded.

Reports say the incident, which led to the protest, occurred on Tuesday when a policeman allegedly shot a tanker driver close to the Asaba Toll Gate area of the River Niger Bridge.

The Oshimili South Local Government Area Chairman Obi Kelvin Ezenyili is on the scene to mediate and ensure that the drivers opened the road to allow free traffic flow.

At the time of filing this report, the Delta State Police Command was yet to comment on this matter.