Grieving Lagos father blames child’s death on Makoko demolition

A CARPENTER and father in the Makoko area of Lagos State, Papa Eve Amossou, has alleged that his three-week-old daughter died during the ongoing demolition of the waterfront community by the state government.

Amossou said the tragedy occurred amid the chaos that trailed the enforcement of the demolition order by security operatives. According to him, police fired tear gas to disperse residents, and in the confusion, his wife, who was carrying their newborn, slipped into the lagoon.

he said symphatisers rescued both mother and child and rushed them to a nearby hospital, where medical personnel confirmed the baby had died.

“They started firing tear gas and people were running. My wife was holding our baby when she slipped and fell into the water. We took the child to the hospital, but they said she was already dead,” Amossou said.

He added that his workshop, which provided the family’s livelihood, was also destroyed during the exercise, leaving him without work.

The ICIR reported that the Lagos State government began demolishing parts of Makoko, a densely populated waterfront community along the Third Mainland Bridge, three weeks ago. Authorities said the exercise was part of a broader plan to redevelop waterfront areas and increase revenue from coastal assets.

Makoko has long been a flashpoint for forced evictions, with its first large-scale demolition in April 2005 and another in July 2012, when armed police dismantled parts of the stilt community after issuing a 72-hour notice.

The Lagos State government has defended the current demolition, emphasising safety concerns, particularly for structures built near high-tension power lines. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said the exercise was necessary to prevent potential accidents. “Of what interest would it be for the government to demolish anyone’s structure if not for the overall safety of citizens?” he said.

The demolitions have disrupted lives beyond the alleged death of the carpenter’s child, with nursing mothers and infants rendered homeless and basic services, including immunisation services, negatively affected.

Political figures have criticised the demolition for its impact on livelihoods and residents’ rights, calling for more inclusive approaches to urban planning.

Residents continue to live under uncertainty as the demolition continues, with many struggling to rebuild their homes and livelihoods.

Protests are currently ongoing in parts of the state over the exercise.