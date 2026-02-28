Group alleges “judicial ambush” as court revokes bail of human rights lawyer

LIBERTY Semper Fidelis LP has condemned the revocation of bail and remand of its Managing Partner, Abdul Mahmud, by a Senior Magistrate Court in Mararaba, Nasarawa State, describing it as an instance of judicial misconduct and targeted persecution.

In a press statement dated February 28, 2026, the firm described the ruling delivered on Friday, February 27, by Senior Magistrate Zuluhiat Yusuf as a “judicial ambush,” insisting that Mahmud had faithfully attended court proceedings since the case began in 2023.

Backstory

The statement noted that the matter originated from a civil dispute between the Incorporated Trustees of Fatima Gold Estate, Mararaba, and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Muhammed Amabua, who owns two bungalows within the estate.

The estate authorities had reportedly accused the police officer of failing to pay estate dues and development levies since acquiring the properties in 2019.

At an estate general meeting in May 2023, residents allegedly resolved that defaulters owing N200,000 and above should receive formal demand notices and face suspension of services such as waste evacuation and electricity supply if they failed to comply.

It noted that fourteen residents were affected during the incident.

Meanwhile, tensions reportedly escalated on June 26, 2023, when Mahmud encountered two female police officers at the estate gate, with Amabua Muhammed allegedly in a police van, manhandling a security guard.

According to the statement, the officers claimed the guard had falsely imprisoned the DCP’s sister, prompting Mahmud to ask that the officers either contact the guard’s employer or produce a warrant of arrest before leaving for his church service.

Later that day, residents reportedly gathered to resist further arrests after additional police officers were invited to the estate. The firm claimed that during the confrontation, Amabua allegedly seized Mahmud by his shirt before being restrained.

Mahmud was later arrested pursuant to a warrant issued by a magistrate in New Nyanya. He was arraigned in July 2023 and granted bail on self-recognition before the matter was adjourned to August 2023.

”Upon learning of the arrest, IGP Tunji Bello, former Principal Staff Officer to the then Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, directed that Mahmud be released. Mahmud was asked to return on 5 July 2023 for settlement discussions. On returning on that date, Mahmud was immediately arraigned and granted bail on self-recognisance. The matter was adjourned to 23 August 2023,” the statement noted.

Fresh complaint, detention

In August 2023, Amabua filed a fresh complaint at the Force Intelligence Bureau in Abuja.

“On 17 August 2023, DCP Amabua filed a further criminal complaint against Mahmud at the Force Intelligence Bureau in Abuja and Mahmud retained the services of Femi Falana SAN. Mahmud honoured the summons on 27 August 2023, was detained for nine hours, and was again granted bail on self- recognisance. The complaint was subsequently quashed for want of substance,” the statement added.

The law firm stated that Mahmud subsequently petitioned the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), the Police Service Commission, and the Code of Conduct Bureau, alleging abuse of office and corruption.

It claimed the petitions were not acted upon.

Court proceedings and alleged irregularities

Liberty Semper Fidelis LP alleged that during trial proceedings, charges were amended and consolidated repeatedly, and objections raised by the defence were overruled.

It added that the Nasarawa State Attorney General later took over the case.

The firm said that as trial was about to commence, the prosecution team was changed, and the new counsel adopted what it described as an “unmistakably adversarial posture.”

The immediate controversy leading to the bail revocation, according to the statement, arose after the prosecution alleged in October 2025, that Mahmud had instigated the Inspector General of Police to issue a signal summoning Amabua to the Force Headquarters.

The defence denied this claim, stating that the petition allegedly written by Mahmud was not produced in court and that the author of the police signal was not before the court.

When the matter came up on February 27, 2026, the Magistrate overruled Mahmud’s preliminary objection challenging the court’s jurisdiction and proceeded to revoke his bail.

The firm further alleged irregular communication regarding hearing dates and claimed that, on some occasions, the defence appeared in court while the magistrate or prosecution was absent.

It also said Mahmud had travelled to the United Kingdom for treatment of pneumonia and cardiovascular complications but returned to Nigeria to attend trial.

Call for intervention

Liberty Semper Fidelis LP called on the Chief Judge of Nasarawa State to review what it described as troubling proceedings in the court presided over by Magistrate Yusuf.

It questioned her continued involvement in the matter, alleging she had previously been transferred but was still presiding under a fiat.