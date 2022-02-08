Gunmen abduct Edo State IPMAN chairman, kill driver

— 1 min read

SOME yet to be identified gunmen have abducted the Edo State Chairman of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association Of Nigeria (IPMAN) Abdulhamid Baba-Saliu.

The ICIR learnt that the gunmen attacked Baba-Saliu at the gate of his home in Jattu, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State on Monday.

One of his drivers was shot and killed during the attack while his personal security detail was also injured.

President of Public Interest Lawyers League (PILL) in Abuja, Abdul Mahmud who is a brother-in-law to the abducted chairman told The ICIR that the attack took place around 6:45 pm.

“One of his drivers was instantly shot and killed; and the other driver, including his personal security details, was grievously injured in the attack. My brother in-law was taken away by the kidnappers. No contact, or random demand, has been made as yet.

“These are difficult and trying times for us. While we continue to pray for his safe return, I appeal to his abductors and keepers to release him unharmed to his family and community, Jattu, Uzairue, that he has given much love as a father and respected community leader,” he said.

Spokesperson for the Edo state Police Command Kontongs Bello could not be reached for a comment on the incident.

He is yet to respond to a text message from The ICIR concerning the attack as at the time of filing this report.

Edo State is known for high rate of abduction, robbery and kidnapping by gunmen.

Last week, there was an exchange of gunfire between kidnappers and security operatives comprising of police, army and vigilantes along the Benin – Auchi- Abuja Highway in Edo State.

During the shootout, three of the kidnappers were killed by the security operatives.

Criminals usually operate on major highways in Edo state.