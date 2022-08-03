Gunmen ambush police AIG, kill orderly

SUSPECTED terrorists on Wednesday opened fire at the convoy of the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 12 Bauchi, Audu Adamu Madaki.

The AIG sustained injuries on his leg while one of his police guards was killed in the attack.

The ICIR gathered that the AIG was on his way to Abuja from Bauchi when the suspected terrorists ambushed and attacked him.

The police chief was attacked around 2:30 pm at the Barde Zangidi area, a stretch of forest linking Bauchi and Plateau states.

As of the time of filing this report, it was gathered that Madaki was receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

Police operatives have been drafted to the area to comb the bush in a bid to fish out the gunmen.

Efforts by The ICIR to reach the spokesman of the Bauchi State Police Command Ahmed Wakil were not successful as of the time of filing this report.