Gunmen attack NIPSS, kill two soldiers, police officer

GUNMEN attacked staff quarters of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Plateau State, in the early hours of Tuesday, June 16, killing three security officers protecting the facility.

The Head of Public Affairs at NIPSS, Osime Samuel, confirmed the attack and death of three security officers. He did not give the details of the slain officers.

However, Daily Trust identified the officers as two soldiers and a police officer in a report.

Samuel stated that the situation had been brought under control through the swift intervention of security personnel and relevant agencies, adding that there was no immediate threat to participants, staff, residents or facilities of the institute.

“There is currently no threat to the safety of participants, staff, residents, or facilities of the Institute. Normal activities are continuing as scheduled,” he said.

“NIPSS is working closely with the appropriate authorities and will provide verified information as soon as it becomes available. We urge members of the public and the media to rely on official communications from the Institute and relevant security agencies,” he added.

He noted that the institute remained committed to the safety of its community and commended the professionalism of security personnel involved in the response.

However, sources told Daily Trust that the attackers appeared to have specifically targeted the residences of the Acting Director of Studies, Nima Salman-Mann, and another senior staff member, Haruna Dabin.

According to the sources, the two senior officials had received handwritten notes pasted on their doors on Saturday, demanding $100,000 and N15 million respectively, which were reportedly brought to the attention of the institute’s management before the attack.

The sources explained that while local vigilantes provide security during the day, soldiers and police personnel are stationed around the staff quarters at night, adding that the slain officers were killed during an exchange of gunfire with the assailants.

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The attack on the nation’s premier policy and strategic think tank comes amid growing concerns over insecurity and the increasing vulnerability of public institutions and senior officials to violent attacks across the country.