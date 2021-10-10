Gunmen attack Police station in Adamawa

— 1min read

The attack took place between the hours of 2.00 AM and 3.00 AM on Sunday.

Public Relations Officer of Adamawa State Command Suleiman Nguroje confirmed this to The ICIR, saying that no casualties were recorded during the attack.

He, however, said the gunmen had abducted a widow and her child during the incident and the attack on the Police station was intended to distract the Police from the kidnapping.

“It happened at the early hours of today between 2.00 AM-3.00 AM. They shot sporadically into the Police station, which caused a lot of tension.

“Later reports came to the station that during the period, another woman who happened to be a widow was kidnapped along with her daughter,” he said.

Njuroje told The ICIR that the kidnap victim was targeted due to an inheritance she had recently acquired.

“Preliminary investigations conducted immediately revealed after the husband died, the estate of the husband was distributed among the legal heir, and she got her own portion. That was what resulted to people kidnapping her.

“That Police station was attacked in order to prevent Police from responding to distress calls that may be coming from the house. Deployment was made to go after the kidnappers and possibly rescue her unharmed and apprehend the suspects,” he said.

He noted that no one had died during the attack, and there was minimal damage done to the station walls through which bullets had passed.