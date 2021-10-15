29.6 C
Abuja

Police arrest four suspected abductors of mother, child in Adamawa

News
Ijeoma OPARA
Bandits
Members of a "bandit" gang pose with weapons at their forest hideout in northwestern Zamfara state, Nigeria, Feb. 22, 2021. Photo Credit: VOA

Related

1min read

ADAMAWA State Police have confirmed the arrest of four men suspected of kidnapping a mother and her daughter.

This was contained in a statement released on Thursday by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Police Command Suleiman Nguroje.

Nguroje said the suspects had confessed to their role in the abduction and an attack on a nearby Police station which occurred at the same time as the kidnap.

“The breakthrough that led to the arrest of the suspects began with the arrest of one Buba Ibrahim a.k.a Babangida, 20, a native of Wuro Bilal village, Ngurore District, Yola South LGA.

“Ibrahim Babangida is one of the principal suspects in the kidnap operation and the confession of the suspect revealed how they abducted Hauwa Umaru, her daughter and one Alhaji Bahago of Ibbare and also attacked the Ngurore police station,” he said.

He noted that the security operatives were assisted by some hunters who apprehended other members of the gang.

The other suspects were identified as Tumba Alhaji Dan Bappa, 25, a native of Ibbare district, Yola south LGA; Buba Alhaji Abdu, a resident of Ibbare, Ngurore District, and Abdullahi Lawal , a resident of Lau local government area in Taraba State.

- Advertisement -

The PRO said the suspects were part of a seven-man gang perpetrating crime within the state, adding that they would be taken to court upon conclusion of investigations.

The ICIR reported that gunmen had attacked a Police station in Ngurore, Yola South, during the early hours of Sunday.

A woman had been abducted with her child at the time of the attack and Nguroje told The ICIR that the raid on the Police station was a ploy to veer the attention of security operatives off the kidnap of the victims.

The victims had, however, escaped captivity on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

News

Military insists ISWAP leader Al Barnawi is dead

THE Nigerian Military has insisted that the leader of the Islamic State of West...
Big Investigation

Pandora Papers: Inside Governor Dapo Abiodun’s secret businesses, foreign account

By Oladeinde OLAWOYIN  Mr Abiodun, a businessman cum politician, became Ogun governor on May 29,...
News

Police arrest four suspected abductors of mother, child in Adamawa

ADAMAWA State Police have confirmed the arrest of four men suspected of kidnapping a...
News

Police to deploy over 34,000 officers for Anambra election

THE Nigerian Police Force said it would deploy more than 34,000 of its officers...
News

FG announces December 1 as COVID-19 vaccine deadline for government workers

THE Federal Government (FG) has announced December 1 as the deadline for civil servants...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articlePolice to deploy over 34,000 officers for Anambra election
Next articlePandora Papers: Inside Governor Dapo Abiodun’s secret businesses, foreign account

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.