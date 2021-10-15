Police arrest four suspected abductors of mother, child in Adamawa

— 1min read

This was contained in a statement released on Thursday by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Police Command Suleiman Nguroje.

Nguroje said the suspects had confessed to their role in the abduction and an attack on a nearby Police station which occurred at the same time as the kidnap.

“The breakthrough that led to the arrest of the suspects began with the arrest of one Buba Ibrahim a.k.a Babangida, 20, a native of Wuro Bilal village, Ngurore District, Yola South LGA.

“Ibrahim Babangida is one of the principal suspects in the kidnap operation and the confession of the suspect revealed how they abducted Hauwa Umaru, her daughter and one Alhaji Bahago of Ibbare and also attacked the Ngurore police station,” he said.

He noted that the security operatives were assisted by some hunters who apprehended other members of the gang.

The other suspects were identified as Tumba Alhaji Dan Bappa, 25, a native of Ibbare district, Yola south LGA; Buba Alhaji Abdu, a resident of Ibbare, Ngurore District, and Abdullahi Lawal , a resident of Lau local government area in Taraba State.

The PRO said the suspects were part of a seven-man gang perpetrating crime within the state, adding that they would be taken to court upon conclusion of investigations.

The ICIR reported that gunmen had attacked a Police station in Ngurore, Yola South, during the early hours of Sunday.

A woman had been abducted with her child at the time of the attack and Nguroje told The ICIR that the raid on the Police station was a ploy to veer the attention of security operatives off the kidnap of the victims.

The victims had, however, escaped captivity on Tuesday.